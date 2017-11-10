Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Results And Known Issues List Updated

Now that Destiny 2 is gearing up for its first big expansion and season 2 changes are on the way, the team over at Bungie is making sure to keep up with their weekly fine-tuning of the popular shooter. Among the tweaks to the Destiny 2 experience includes a few time table shifts, this will also effect the Curse of Osiris reset as well. Below are the new times that players should look out for:

With the release of Curse of Osiris, Ritual Resets will no longer take place at 1 AM Pacific. Starting December 5, resets will occur at 1700 UTC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following is a short list of time zone conversions from 1700 UTC. If you do not see your local time below, we advise using an online time zone converter to prepare for the upcoming change.

9 AM PST

12 PM EST

5 PM GMT

9 PM MSK

2 AM JST

4 AM AEDT

6 AM NZDT

The forums have also been incredibly helpful for the team behind the sequel, making sure that they are aware of all of the little oddball fixes needed to enhance the experience. Below are the full notes for the team regarding what is currently on their known issues list and how players can work around it until fixed:

We are actively investigating general issues and crashes impacting Destiny 2 that have been reported to the PC Support forum. This chatter is helpful and we invite more of it.

Hotfix 1.0.6.2 was deployed this week to address issues introduced in Hotfix 1.0.6.1. Some players are reporting continued framerate stutters or hitching. We advise the following troubleshooting steps:

Ensure you have installed the latest Windows updates

Ensure you have the latest graphics drivers available for your GPU

Attempt running Destiny 2 in true Fullscreen mode

Set clock speeds for hardware, including memory, to manufacturer-recommended defaults

: As we continue to investigate general crash reports during Destiny 2 gameplay, we advise the following troubleshooting steps:

Ensure you have the latest graphics drivers available for your GPU.

Note: AMD Vega and AMD R9 380 GPU’s have been reported frequently to the #Help forums.

Set clock speeds for hardware, including memory, to manufacturer-recommended defaults.

Some anti-virus programs may interfere with Destiny 2. Please consider temporarily disabling the program to see if this resolves your issues. If so, please report your findings to the #Help forum.

If you are receiving a “Run a scan and repair” error when crashing, yet seeing no improvements after doing so, attempt installing Destiny 2 to an alternate hard drive if available.

Additionally, we are investigating reports of issues encountered when attempting to visit the Third Spire destination during Trials events. Players may circumvent this issue by using in-game vsync settings or the framerate_cap setting in their cvars.xml file to limit framerate to under 100.

Destiny 2

is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To learn more about the epic upcoming expansion alongside new characters, a new area, and more – check out our previous coverage of Curse of Osiris here.