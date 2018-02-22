Destiny 2: Which Faction is the Best?

When Destiny 2‘s Faction Rallies going live, it’s time to settle something once and for all: Which Faction in the popular Bungie shooter is the best? Who should Guardians pledge their allegiance to? You decide.

The first Destiny saw three primary factions rooted with the game’s Tower, each with their own agenda. While players completed specific events in support of their chose Faction, Guardians were then rewarded with exclusive gear only available for those pledged faithfully. Be it Crucible runs, raid completion, or a plethora of other in-game events – by showing favor to one specific faction, players were able to outfit their Guardians in high-quality gear specifically tailored to the group in question.

As the Destiny 2 Faction Rallies kicks off, there are three different groups that players can commit to: Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and the New Monarchy.

The Dead Orbit can be found on the main floor in the Tower. Their main colour scheme will have Guardians donning a familiar black and white motif while fighting for their honor. Their motto? “The Traveler is not our only salvation. Another future lies out among the light of other stars.” The Dead Orbit believe that the reckoning is coming and that their only hope of survival is to abandon everything they know and retreat into deep space.

Those who join this faction will follow Arach Jalaal.

The Future War Cult (represent!) can be found on the upper level of the west hangar at the Tower. Led the exo Lakshmi-2, this vibrantly coloured group will have Guardians donning rich purples, golds, and oranges. With a motto like “There is no future but now. No truth but war,” these guys don’t mess around and they are always prepared.

The New Monarchy can be found in the lower level of the west bazaar in the Tower. This faction is led by the respected Executor Hideo whose call to arms bears the colours red and white. Their motto? “Hope will be born from the collective triumphs of the king in us all.”

The New Monarchy aims to user in humanity into the Golden Age. One interesting little tidbit is that New Monarchy helped to dissolve a previously established faction called Concordat under Lysander. A few discovered easter eggs suggests that Lysander is still alive and is currently rallying support against the New Monarchy away from the City.

So who is your favourite faction? Take your pick in the poll below and let us know what you think. Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for October 24th.