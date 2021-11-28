Destiny 2 Making Huge Changes to Exotic Weapons

The upcoming Destiny 2-anniversary event, which is to celebrate 30 years of Bungie, is making some big changes to Exotic weapons, including older ones and new ones. Of course, the changes being made to the older Exotics are to make them more relevant in the current meta, while the changes to the newer releases are all about fine-tuning.

Some of the finer details of the December 7 update are still unknown, but we know the following weapons are getting buffs or nerfs: Lorentz Driver, Dead Man’s Tale, Vex Mythoclast, Sleeper Simulant, Heir Apparent Catalyst, Arbalest, Malfeasance, Whisper of the Worm, Suros Regime, D.A.R.C.I., Traveler’s Chosen, Cryosthesia 77K, Leviathan’s Breath, and Fighting Lion.

Below, you can check out all of the changes that are being made to the aforementioned Exotic weapons:

Lorentz Driver

Removed ability energy regeneration when picking up telemetry.

Dead Man’s Tale

This weapon will get a significant buff to make the weapon tuned for a console. The Scout rifle will have increased reticle friction falloff distance. It will have less recoil and improved accuracy, note that this will have a reduced effect on mouse and keyboard.

Vex Mythoclast

Aim Assist will decrease stat by 25, and Aim Assist will decrease for the Linear Fusion Rifle mode too. It will also need 3 eliminations for full Overcharge instead of 2.

Sleeper Simulant

PvE damage will increase by 6%, and magazine size will be 4 instead of 3.

Heir Apparent Catalyst

The catalyst will have reduced damage resistance against players in PvP by 50%.

Arbalest

Will have Anti-Barrier as an intrinsic perk.

Malfeasance

Explosion damage increased by 50%.

Whisper of the Worm

Tuned so players can use it in short damage phases. Damage is increased by 10% in PvE, and the Whispering Breath catalyst has a reduced delay. The White Nail magazine will refill 2 from inventory and 1 from thin air.

Suros Regime

Dual Mode Receiver will have a +30 range and +3 zoom.

D.A.R.C.I.

The sniper will have reduced flinch, recoil, and accuracy degradation by 50% when Personal Assistant is active. Also, the damage will increase by 50% in PvE.

Traveler’s Chosen

It will grant 10% ability energy per stack on activation and reduce stacks granted on a Guardian defeat from 3 to 2.

Cryosthesia 77K

Variable Trigger will be removed. Also, Charged Shot will move special reload, and revert back to Sidearm mode after firing a Charged Shot.

Leviathan’s Breath

This heavy ammo bow’s catalyst will have an additional perk called Archer’s Tempo.

Fighting Lion

There will be no multi-hit requirement, and it will have an increased reload stat.

Destiny 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the sci-fi looter-shooter, click here.