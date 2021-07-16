Destiny 2: Xur Location for July 16-20

✖

Friday has rolled around once again, which means that Xur has lurked back into a random part of the world of Destiny 2. The iconic salesman, who has been part of Destiny for years at this point, has also brought with him a whole new slate of gear to sell as well.

Beginning today, July 16, and lasting through next week on July 20, Xur can be found in what is likely his most frequented location -- the Tower. If you are used to tracking down Xur every week, you've probably paid him a visit in this locale in the past. Per usual, he'll specifically be found in the Hangar section of this location and resides near a staircase.

And when it comes to the many wares that Xur has in his esteemed shop, here's what you can find in the coming days:

Sunshot (29 Legendary Shards) : The weapon that Xur has on-hand this week is none other than the Sunshot, which is a hand cannon. This gun comes with an ability that fires explosive ammo into foes. In addition, foes killed by the Sunshot will also explode afterward as well. So if you want to cause quite a mess, the Sunshot might be right for you.

: The weapon that Xur has on-hand this week is none other than the Sunshot, which is a hand cannon. This gun comes with an ability that fires explosive ammo into foes. In addition, foes killed by the Sunshot will also explode afterward as well. So if you want to cause quite a mess, the Sunshot might be right for you. Ophidian Aspect (23 Legendary Shards) : Warlocks have the option of picking up some new arm armor from Xur over the coming days. Specifically, the Ophidian Aspect allows users to reload quicker than they normally would. Additionally, the reach of your melee attacks also increases.

: Warlocks have the option of picking up some new arm armor from Xur over the coming days. Specifically, the Ophidian Aspect allows users to reload quicker than they normally would. Additionally, the reach of your melee attacks also increases. Severence Enclosure (23 Legendary Shards) : Titans have a chest piece in Xur's shop this week with the Severence Enclosure. This gear allows any melee kills that you might carry out to unleash a large explosion. If you combine this with the Sunshot, you can really just blow everything you might find to smithereeens.

: Titans have a chest piece in Xur's shop this week with the Severence Enclosure. This gear allows any melee kills that you might carry out to unleash a large explosion. If you combine this with the Sunshot, you can really just blow everything you might find to smithereeens. Ophidia Spathe (23 Legendary Shards): Hunters this week can look to pick up a chest piece in the form of the Ophidia Spathe. The armor primarily gives Hunters the ability to throw two knives at a time before recharging the ability. It's straightforward, but can be fun for those that like to play in a different style.

And that's all for this week! As always, Xur will be returning to Destiny 2 this same day next week, so be sure to keep out an eye around then if you'd like to see what he'll have in store at that time.