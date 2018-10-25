RUMOR: ‘Destiny 3’ In the Works, First Team Details Revealed

Though Destiny 2 had a very rough launch year, it seems that Forsaken was the sequel’s version of the first game’s Taken King because the latest expansion was the one that won players over. Though the latest DLC is still fairly recent, rumors are already circulating about a Destiny 3 and the latest report comes from a very established leaker in the Destiny community.

‘AnontheNine‘ has been credited with some dead-on reveals in the past so when he mentioned in a comment that a third game has begun, other players immediately took notice.

The thread initially began last week when another user, ‘future-foe‘, mentioned that “Bungie should have a solid base running version of Destiny 3 by now.” In response, AnontheNine replied “Nope. The development its starting right now. Chris Barrett game director. Luke Smith still there in a big role.”

He didn’t give any specifics regarding a potential timeline, though another user did chime in saying “D3 is probably pass the concept stage and is in pre development but I doubt they have reached Alpha phase considering they are working on the sept DLC currently for next year. At that point it might be alpha with beta sometime E3 2020 and it might be next gen on top of that.”

Given that the next generation is so close with both Microsoft and Sony looking towards the future, it would be safe to assume that the third installment in this franchise wouldn’t release on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – at least not until the next generation is available for purchase.

Still, we are a long way away from Bungie announcing anything specific, so for now it is all speculation and rumors from random sources on the Internet. Still – the team did manage to turn the general opinion around with Forsaken, but it was a long, hard road out of Hell to get to this point. Do you think it’s a smart move to begin work on another Destiny title, or would you rather them put their focus in a new IP? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest addition to the rumor mill.

Source: Nerd On.