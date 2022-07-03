New Destiny Game Reportedly in the Works at Bungie

A new game associated with Bungie's Destiny series is potentially in the works right now. Since launching back in 2017, Bungie has continued to support Destiny 2 over the long haul via new expansions and seasons of content. And while that support for Destiny 2 won't be ending at any time soon, it looks like Bungie could be teaming up with another company to bring the world of Destiny to a new platform.

In a new report from The Game Post, it was found Bungie is seemingly looking to team up with NetEase Games to create a new shooter for mobile platforms. NetEase is a company from China that has worked on a number of mobile titles in the past including Marvel Super War, Sky, and the recently released Diablo Immortal. This connection between Bungie and NetEase was directly found via the LinkedIn profile of an artist at NetEase who was said to be assisting Bungie on "an unannounced FPS mobile game."

This report in question went on to say that, based on info from anonymous sources, this unannounced mobile game is indeed set within the world of Destiny. Furthermore, the project is said to have been in development for more than two years. It was also stressed that whatever this game is, though, it's not a mobile version of Destiny 2. While it will still be a first-person shooter, it's going to be a separate Destiny title that isn't directly related to Destiny 2, which will continue to reside on consoles and PC.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this news involves Bungie and its relationship to PlayStation, which now owns the studio. Although this game is one that was in the works prior to Sony's acquisition of the company, it remains to be seen if PlayStation ends up playing a part in this title's reveal and release. To that end, we'll have to wait until the game is formally announced (assuming that this report is accurate) to learn more.

What do you think about Bungie potentially working with NetEase to create a Destiny game for mobile platforms? Does this idea excite you, or does it instead make you concerned after seeing how a game like Diablo Immortal panned out? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.