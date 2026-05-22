Destiny 3 Reportedly Isn’t in the Works at Bungie

Multiple reports have claimed that Bungie is not working on Destiny 3 in any capacity. Within the past day, Bungie revealed that it would be ending its ongoing support for Destiny 2 with a final patch releasing in early June. While this news was upsetting to many longtime fans of the game, some were quick to assume that this could mean that Bungie was shifting its focus to the next mainline entry in the series. Sadly, it now sounds as though this isn’t happening, which raises questions about what Bungie will look to do next.

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According to Bloomberg, Bungie is planning to undergo layoffs in the near future as a result of concluding its work on Destiny 2. Those who remain at the studio will either shift to supporting Marathon, Bungie’s most recent release, or look to come up with new game ideas. Some of these future ideas could be tied to the Destiny franchise, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be approved.

In a subsequent report, Forbes asserts that those within Bungie have pitched Destiny 3 “many times over”, but the project has never been greenlit. The reason that the game is said not to have been approved is simply because those in charge at Sony don’t want to dedicate the money and resources needed to create the sequel. Since acquiring Bungie in 2022, the studio has continued to bleed money, which has most recently led to Sony lowering its value for the developer. For Bungie to adequately develop Destiny 3 while continuing to support Marathon it would likely have to staff up further, which is something that Sony isn’t willing to do at this point.

In the future, there’s always the chance that Destiny 3 could one day happen, as Bungie’s current situation might change. For that to happen, though, the studio would likely need Marathon to begin finding much more success than it has already. If this doesn’t happen, then it would make Bungie’s next project much more vital to the future of the studio than it already is.

As for what’s next, Season 2 of Marathon is set to begin early next month on June 2nd. This will represent the game’s first seasonal shift since its release and will be a fantastic point for new players looking to give it a shot to jump in.

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