Destroy All Humans 2 Remake Possibly Coming From Black Forest Games

New evidence is pointing to a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 from THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games, the team behind the previous Destroy All Humans! remake. According to the Destroy All Humans! Tribute Twitter account, Black Forest Games is currently working on a game under the codename "Project Cattleprod 2." The fan account shared a pair of images from the developer, one of which features the project's logo. That logo bears a very strong resemblance to the Destroy All Humans! logo. The description also features several references to the protagonist's powers, and they sound much like those of Crypto-138!

The Tweet from the Destroy All Humans! Tribute account can be found embedded below.

Work has resumed for some time at @BlackForestTeam Studio. Some details, about their mysterious "Project Cattleprod 2", are now a little clearer. A concept-art has even been presented to rise the tease!

For more info: https://t.co/ysnJLuIcwf

©Screenshot Black Forest Games GmbH pic.twitter.com/G1Kk8PRE8r — Destroy All Humans! Tribute (@DahTribute) April 7, 2021

The post above is just the latest evidence that a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is in the works. Back in February, THQ Nordic announced a sale for the first Destroy All Humans! remake on Steam. The publisher released a new trailer for the sale, and the very end featured a cameo appearance by Crypto-138. For those unfamiliar with Destroy All Humans! 2, the game puts players in the role of Crypto-138, a clone of Crypto-137, which is the main character from the first game. Both of these characters appear in the trailer, and it also included completely new dialogue from voice actor J. Grant Albrecht.

Between the original teaser and this new evidence, it seems that a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is all but confirmed. Fans should still take all of this with a grain of salt until THQ Nordic makes an official announcement, as plans in the video game industry can often change. However, the Destroy All Humans! games have a strong following, and THQ Nordic seemed to find success with the first remake. Hopefully the publisher will reveal more information in the near future!

