Destroy All Humans Remake: First Screenshots and Details Revealed

Today, THQ Nordic announced a remake of 2005 cult-classic Destroy All Humans that is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime next year. To accompany the announcement, the pair revealed the remake’s first-ever trailer. Unfortunately, there’s no gameplay footage featured in the trailer. In other words, we don’t know what it looks like in action. That said, since its announcement, the game’s first official screenshots have gone up, providing us a better look at what the game will actually look like. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

In addition to the screenshots, an official description of the remake has also been revealed. According to THQ Nordic, this is an exact remake. There’s nothing that’s been changed. It features modern graphics and some tweaks here and there to modernize other parts of the game, but otherwise it’s a one-for-one remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,” reads the game description. “Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

Experience the evil side of a 50s alien invasion story

Enjoy Crypto’s unique weaponry like the Anal Probe Gun

Pose as pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy

Use psychokinesis to send enemies flying or bombard them with random objects

Includes the restored, much-rumored, never before seen: Lost Mission of Area 42!





As you can see in the screenshots, the remake looks just like the 2005 original, but modernized. The same zany vibe and cartoony visuals are still present. Hopefully this means the gameplay will be faithful as well.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a precise release date or any additional ports. Further, THQ Nordic hasn’t said when we can expect to hear more about the title, but given that’s releasing next year, we should get more media and details sooner rather than later.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.