Call of Duty Updates Terminator Skin (And Players Are Happy)

The hit first-person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and its battle royale companion Call of Duty: Warzone regularly feature paid skins that players can use in any match. These cosmetics are typically intended for players to show their personality, albeit in a very limited way. They are by no means meant to give players an advantage against their opponents. However, sometimes a skin comes along that inadvertently gives players the edge, causing discourse among the game’s community. This seems to be the case with a recent skin from the game’s recent Terminator collaboration.

The skin in question is the Endo Titanium Core skin for the T-800 Operator. This is the skin that lets players play as a T-800 endoskeleton as seen in the hit 1984 film The Terminator. As noted by the X social media account ModernWarzone, the “ridiculous” skin is incredibly difficult to spot as it blends into the environment. This allows players to basically hide in plain sight, giving them an edge, which isn’t ideal, especially in a competitive setting like Call of Duty: Warzone or multiplayer. Other players within the thread have said the skin is “literally invisible” and “impossible” to see in some cases.

“His body is literally invisible when aiming down sights like 30+ yards on console,” says one X user.

“Thin frame, blends into the environment too well,” says another X user explaining the problems of the Call of Duty Terminator skin. “There’s a reason every sweaty player uses it.”

It seems Activision has heard the pleas of players asking to nerf the Endo Titanium Core skin for the T-800 Operator. As announced by the official Call of Duty Updates X account (as noted by ModernWarzone), an upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update will implement a “visibility adjustment to ease target identification.” Other characters, like Gaia (a.k.a. evil Groot) and Roze, have received satisfactory updates similar to this, so hopefully this will cure the woes of the many players who have perished to the problematic T-800 skin. A specific date for the update was not given, but players can probably expect it to come pretty soon.

📢 Call of Duty #BlackOps6 | Call of Duty #Warzone



In an upcoming update, the Endo Titanium Core skin for the T-800 Operator will receive a visibility adjustment to ease target identification. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 7, 2025

The Terminator content for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was introduced in Season 2 back in late January. It brought a Terminator bundle to the Call of Duty store, which included two Ultra Skins. This included the aforementioned endoskeleton skin, as well as one based on the likeness of the film’s star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Additionally, it featured an event called “The Terminator” which allowed players to earn 13 different rewards as they played Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone matches.

However, that season has come and gone. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 just began last week, ushering in plenty of new content to keep players busy. This includes the exciting return of the map Verdansk, the first location ever featured in Call of Duty: Warzone when it launched back in 2020.

Are you happy Call of Duty is making this change to The Terminator T-800 endoskeleton skin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.