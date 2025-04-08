New York Times Strands Answers for April 8th

Is today’s Strands sending you into orbit? No worries, as we have everything you need to solve today, April 8th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to a couple of hints and tips to help you out. The word-search gameplay boasted by Strands keeps many coming back, adding it to their daily streaks of Connections and Wordle. Today’s theme, “Out of this world”, is one that seems innocent enough, but is a bit more deceptive than that. Lucky for you, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

The main gameplay of The New York Times’ Strands consists of you locating words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like lollipops or weddings. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of dippings, potential words would be types of lollipop flavors like lemon or root beer.

Today’s Strands theme is “Out of this world”.

For today, April 8th, unlike yesterday, isn’t too hard to find the gist of, but it’s going further than that that is the hard part. The theme for today’s Strands is “Out of this world”. Usually, the saying is used when describing something incredible, but, in this sense, it’s meant to be taken literally. When it comes to puzzles like today’s, it helps to remember to take words literally, as it can give you a major clue. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a genre of literature related to space.

When figuring out where the Spangram may be in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the grid and take note of any weird spacing in between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Science Fiction.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all science fiction films, they are as follows:

Gravity

Arrival

Science Fiction

Megalopolis

Dune

Alien

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.