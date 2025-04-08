New Cozy Game Is Animal Crossing Meets Tiny Glade, On Floating Islands

Many Animal Crossing fans were expecting to see the next entry in the franchise revealed during last week’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Alas, we still have no confirmation about when we can expect a new Animal Crossing entry to follow on New Horizons. However, there are plenty of exciting new cozy games to fill that Animal Crossing-shaped hole in our hearts until then. Today, developer Might & Delight has announced a game that gives off serious Animal Crossing vibes, but with a Tiny Glade-style focus on decorating and a dash of floating islands from Disney Dreamlight Valley. And it’s coming out this year!

The game in question is called Twinkleby, and it comes from the developer of games like Book of Travels and Tiny Echo. While we don’t have an exact release date for the game just yet, it is slated to release this year for PC via Steam. Along with the formal announcement for its new cozy game, Might & Delight shared a quick teaser trailer to give players a sense of the vibes they can expect from this new cozy game.

As you can see, the game takes place on floating islands that players get to decorate to their hearts’ content. Gameplay-wise, that makes it sound more similar to something like Tiny Glade, where making a beautiful space takes precedence over the fetch-quest nature of games like Animal Crossing. However, all that decorating serves a purpose – to attract new residents to your growing floating village. In that way, it’s a lot like Animal Crossing or decorating those visitor cottages in Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

What We Know About New Cozy Game Twinkleby So Far

For many cozy gaming fans, certain elements are basically a requirement to make our favorite wholesome games worthwhile. That said, not all cozy gamers are alike, and we like to see new games try something different to keep the genre fresh. So while there are certainly elements of Twinkleby that feel familiar, the game does have a few aspects that make it feel like its own spin on the cozy decorating vibes. Here’s an overview of the gameplay loop from what Might & Delight has shared so far.

Players will build and decorate neighborhoods on floating islands. You’ll unlock new items by collecting the shooting star currency known as Stellars, which you can spend in the antique shop to get new decorations for your islands. Furnishing the various houses will attract new residents to your floating island neighborhoods, and they’ll even offer rewards if they like what they see.

An island in the upcoming cozy decorating game Twinkleby

One unique spin that Twinkleby brings to the table is the ability to choose the weather, season, and backdrop for your islands. When you mix up the scenery, the background music will change to match, adding a unique layer to the decorating experience.

For those who get stressed by a focused to-do list, Twinkleby confirms there are no timed goals in the game. So, you’ll be able to play at your own pace, decorating and vibing with the scenery without worrying that you’ve only got so long to attract that new villager to your space.

Twinkleby comes out in 2025 for PC via Steam. As of now, no plans for other platforms have been announced.

Does this look like your kind of cozy game? Share your thoughts in the comments below!