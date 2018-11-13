‘Detective Pikachu’ Meets ‘A Star Is Born’ In These Delightfully Weird Memes

Ever since the introduction of its first trailer yesterday, fans have been going wild for the forthcoming Detective Pikachu, even though some have mixed feelings when it comes to how their favorite characters are represented. All the same, they’ve been a subject of some rather interesting memes — including some mixed in with another blockbuster film.

Per this report from Mashable, several memes have been making the rounds on social media that have blended together Detective Pikachu‘s Jigglypuff with Bradley Cooper’s character from A Star is Born.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, we have this mix that uses one of A Star Is Born‘s scenes with Pikachu‘s characters, with Ryan Reynolds’ voiced hero chatting with Jigglypuff, saying he just wanted to take another look at her. She seems rather pleased with that.

But then we start seeing some involving Cooper himself. For instance, this tweet from Dori apparently has him sitting down singing alongside Jigglypuff as she waits for her cue. Seems like she’s been waiting awhile, based on the look on her face.

Then we have Jigglypuff on stage performing in the place of Lady Gaga’s character from A Star Is Born and Cooper seems just as transfixed on her as he would’ve been for his original co-star. Maybe the look on her face indicates that maybe she’s not interested? Check out the tweet below from Joey Nolfi:

Say what you will about these tweets, they’re actually pretty good. And they’re definitely more fitting than the other ones we’ve seen for A Star Is Born.

For instance, take the example below, in which Cooper has a somewhat interesting conversation with a familiar character from the Star Wars universe. (No, not Jar Jar.)

Oh, and if that one wasn’t weird enough, how about where Cooper asks something of…a hockey mascot?

Keep ’em coming, Internet. These are getting pretty wild; and with Detective Pikachu months away from release, we know you’ve got some good gems up your sleeve.

A Star Is Born is in theaters now. Meanwhile, Detective Pikachu opens in summer 2019.

(Hat tip to Mashable for the scoop!)