‘Detective Pikachu’ and ‘Deadpool’ Collide With This Hilarious Fan Art

With Ryan Reynolds voicing both the adorably fluffy Pikachu in the upcoming Detective Pikachu film and Deadpool himself, it was only a matter of time before the crossovers started pouring in. Even Reynolds himself has partaken in this particular past-time! In this case, however, it’s the ever-talented Bosslogic once more, back with yet another stunning fan creation captioned hilariously with “NO BALLS!”

This artist is known for his incredible recreations of characters, and even his ability to see certain celebrities in roles we never thought of. From God of War, to Metal Gear Solid, it seems that no game will be left untouched, and with Detective Pikachu being based off of a game itself – this was just too perfect not to share.

With the film being directed by Rob Letterman and co-written by Nicole Perlman, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how the upcoming live-action movie will do in the box office. Fans were laughing at the idea when it was first announced, but following the first official trailer? Opinions changed drastically – and for the better!

Detective Pikachu is slated to make its way into theaters on May 10, 2019 with Ryan Reynolds as the adorable pocket monster himself!

As for the official synopsis of the live-action flick:

“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”