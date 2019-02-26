‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Has an Evolution Stones Easter Eggs

The new Detective Pikachu trailer has an Easter Egg that should have longtime Pokemon fans thrilled.

Earlier today, Warners Bros. dropped a trailer for Detective Pikachu, a new live action Pokemon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a sarcastic Pikachu that solves mysteries and Justice Smith as his human partner. The new movie will feature dozens of Pokemon animated in a realistic fashion instead of how they look in the anime or video games.

While the new movie appears to be taking some liberties with Pokemon lore, the new trailer confirms that Detective Pikachu will keep one important part of Pokemon – evolution. In the main series games, evolving allows Pokemon to literally change species, usually becoming more powerful and stronger and even occasionally adopting a new personality. Although you can simplify Pokemon evolution as growing up (the anime often presents fully evolved Pokemon in parental roles to younger Pokemon), it’s actually a much more complex process that sometimes involves strange evolutionary items, learning new moves, or simply being at the right place at the right time.

The new trailer shows Flareon glowing with a strange energy in a fancy office of some kind. While the trailer is vague about what’s happening to Flareon, it becomes obvious that Flareon had just evolved from Eevee. A short time later in the trailer, Detective Pikachu and Tim are standing next to three evolutionary stones, items that can be used to evolve Pokemon into new forms.

One of the stones appears to be a Water Stone, which can be used to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, while the second stone seems to be an Ice Stone that can be used to evolve an Alolan Vulpix into Ninetales. The third stone is a little more vague, but our guess is that it’s either a Shiny Stone or a piece of Old Amber, the latter of which isn’t an Evolutionary Item but can be used to clone Aerodactyl in the games.

These stones are just one of countless Easter eggs that appear in the new trailer. Let us know which ones you found in the comment section!

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

