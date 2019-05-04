Detective Pikachu Star Justice Smith’s Favorite Pokemon Might Surprise You

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the first live-action film in the long-running worldwide franchise about pocket monsters, is set to release in theaters this coming Friday, May 10th. That means that stars like Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, and Ryan Reynolds, who voices the eponymous Detective Pikachu, have been doing loads of press, revealing interesting bits of trivia, and generally answering questions without trying to spoil anything. Given that, it’s not so surprising that Smith’s favorite Pokemon would come out of all this, but what is surprising is his pick.

Specifically, Smith sat down with Pokemon.com at the recent premiere of Detective Pikachu in Tokyo. While the interview touched on a number of subjects, and includes answers from both Newton and Reynolds as well, it’s Smith response to one particular question that we’re going to focus on here.

“In the movie, Tim’s Pokémon partner is Detective Pikachu and Lucy’s Pokémon partner is Psyduck,” the site noted. “But if you could choose any Pokémon to have as your partner in the real world, who would you choose?”

“My favorite Pokémon—my go-to—is Totodile. He was my starter Pokémon in Pokémon Gold. Also, his evolutions are really cool—Croconaw and Feraligatr—and Water-type Pokémon are one of my favorite types, too.” – @standup4justice 🔎⚡️🎬#DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/dh7973DvsH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 1, 2019

“I mean, Pikachu is iconic, but my favorite Pokémon—my go-to—is Totodile,” Smith said. He was my starter Pokémon in Pokémon Gold. Also, his evolutions are really cool—Croconaw and Feraligatr—and Water-type Pokémon are one of my favorite types, too.”

There you have it! Smith might partner with Detective Pikachu as Tim Goodman in the film, but he’s really more of a Water-type kind of person in real life. (Newton, for what it’s worth, chose Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon, when asked.)

What do you think of Smith’s answer? Are you a Totodile booster too? Let us know in the comments!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is set to release in theaters on May 10th.

