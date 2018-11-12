‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Has Mewtwo Easter Egg

The new movie poster for Detective Pikachu has an easter egg teasing one of the most powerful Pokemon of all time.

Earlier today, WB and Legendary released the first trailer and poster for Detective Pikachu, a new live-action movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a talking Pikachu who solves mysteries. The poster shows Pikachu walking through a neon-lit street in Ryme City, the setting of the film.

Unsurprisingly, the new poster is jam-packed with easter eggs related to the Pokemon franchise, ranging from bright signs to graffiti. One of the more subtle references was a dumpster with “M2” spray painted onto its side.

That, of course is a reference to Mewtwo, the Legendary Pokemon and “final boss” of the original Pokemon games. Mewtwo was created using the DNA of the Mythical Pokemon Mew and has fearsomely powerful psychic abilities.

Mewtwo made an appearance in the Detective Pikachu video game and had a central plot in the core mystery of why Pokemon were going on rampages through Ryme City. While we don’t know how much the Detective Pikachu movie will borrow from the plot of the game, it makes sense that the powerful Pokemon at least makes an appearance in the movie.

Curiously, there aren’t too many references to Legendary Pokemon in either the trailer or the film. Outside of a few posters in the trailer and a neon sign referencing the Mythical Pokemon Victini, we didn’t see any Legendary Pokemon in the trailer.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10, 2019.

You can check out the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”