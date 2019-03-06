‘Detective Pikachu’ Cards Show Best Look Yet of Mewtwo

Newly revealed Pokemon cards have given fans their best look yet of Mewtwo and several other Pokemon that will appear in the upcoming live-action movie.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed several new cards from their upcoming Detective Pikachu Pokemon Trading Card set. The new mini-set will contain cards that use screencaps and art from the movie. Two of the new cards feature Mewtwo, which gives fans their best look yet at the Legendary Pokemon and the supposed main antagonist of the film. You can check out both cards below:

Mewtwo looks incredibly creepy in these cards and it definitely looks to be one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game. Interestingly, the Detective Pikachu version of Mewtwo doesn’t appear to have a mouth…which directly contradicts how Mewtwo appears in the games and movies. While Mewtwo usually keeps its mouth closed (which gives it the appearance of no mouth) we’ve seen it open its mouth multiple times over the years.

A lot of the cards in the new set seem to reference a Pokemon’s place in the Detective Pikachu universe. For instance, Ludicolo has an ability related to its table server job in the movie, while Machamp has an attack that references its ability to direct traffic.

Finally, the new cards also revealed one new Pokemon that will appear in the movie – the amorphous Ditto. Ditto hasn’t appeared in the Detective Pikachu trailers…unless it was disguised as another Pokemon.

Detective Pikachu will be released in theaters on May 10th.

