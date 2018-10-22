‘Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’ Movie Plot Reportedly Revealed

A rumored plot synopsis of the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie has leaked onto the internet.

Legendary and The Pokemon Company are hard at work on putting the final touches on Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, a live-action movie adaptation of the Pokemon spinoff video game of the same name. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the title character, a gruff Pikachu who can actually speak to its trainer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The website “Super Bro Movies” claims to have a synopsis of the movie…which makes it sound an awful lot like the video game, which was fully released in the United States earlier this year.

“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened,” the synopsis reads. “Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”

The synopsis continues with “Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu become reluctant partners on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live in partnership in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

The new movie also stars Justice Smith as Tim, Kathryn Newton as junior reporter Lucy who is also investigating the mystery, and Ken Watanabe as Lt. Yoshida. Karan Soni, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro will also appear in the film.

Directed by Rob Letterman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu‘s script was co-written by Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10th, 2019.