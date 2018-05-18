Detroit Become Human Interview Dives Deep Into the Game’s Creation

Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and it’s coming out this month! The PlayStation 4 exclusive promises an incredible narrative, rife with consequences and gut-wrenching choices. The existentially driven game offers a unique look at society while taking the player on a journey of self-discovery and what it means to truly be “human.” Studio Head David Cage recently sat down in a new interview to dive deep into what it was like creating such a visually rich title.

The game centers around the question “what makes us human.” Set in the near future, Detroit 2038 becomes home to a revolution. In a society where advanced technology allows advanced androids to be of service to humans, the title follows the steps a few select characters take to becoming who they were meant to be in a world that created them to be less than what they are.

Cage talks about why they chose Detroit as the backdrop for the story, stating that it felt “right” due to the metamorphosis these characters go through. The “story of the world” is meant to be relatable, realistic, and something the player could imagine happening in real life. The setting and creation was paramount to making this narrative one that was believable and one that the studio head feels they pulled off exceptionally well.

The philosophical themes in this game is what initially drew me to it. It’s not just an adventure, it’s a lesson. It’s something that is meant to rip you from your comfort zone, question everything you know, and rebuild this thought of “what is” and what might not be.

Detroit: Become Human promises a thrilling narrative rife with choices that matter. Even the most simplest of decisions could have outstanding consequences. Players will be forced to face what they are comfortable with, what they know, and their own boundaries regarding reality. The actors behind these incredibly in-depth characters share their own experience with this journey, and it’s one that we know will live up to the excitement surrounding it.

This game and its prevalant dualistic theme has enthralled many, including myself. The tumultous relationship between the characters and their journey of self-discovery in a world that doesn’t want just that is … incredible. This will be one of those games that sticks with the player long after the ending credits roll.

Detroit: Become Human launches exclusively on PlayStation 4 May 25th.

Have you had a chance to check out the free demo yet in the PlayStation Store? What about what we’ve seen so far intrigues you the most? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below while we wait to discover what it truly means to be human.