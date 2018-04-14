Detroit: Become Human Debuts Three New Character Trailers

When Detroit: Become Human was first announced, hopeful gamers were instantly intrigued by the stunning realism and the harsh realities of man vs. machine, consciousness vs. basic reaction, right vs. wrong. The dualistic nature driven hard into the narrative’s framework instantly enthralled PlayStation players all over the world, and now we have an even closer look at three of the main characters.

Quantic Dream and Sony Interactive debuted three new trailers so that interested fans can learn more about Kara, Connor, and Markus. Each video was accompanied by a character profile, thanks to the PlayStation blog. Let’s get started by learning more about Kara:

Kara

“Kara is an AX400 domestic assistant model created by CyberLife. The AX400 is a common model, designed to take care of the housework and look after young children. They can speak 300 different languages, cook more than 9000 dishes, help children with their homework and play with them.

Kara is owned by a former unemployed taxi driver, called Todd Williams, a strange and unpredictable character. He is the father of a little girl named Alice, with whom Kara is tasked with taking care of.

Under harsh circumstances, they quickly learn that they are not safe with Todd. Both will run away and struggle to find a path to freedom.

Becoming fugitives, they will discover a disjointed world falling apart and understand the strange feeling that unites them. They will journey from encounter to encounter, confronting violence and hatred but also the empathy of those who keep hope.”

Markus

“Markus is an android who belongs to celebrated painter Carl Manfred, an old man who has lost the use of his legs. If at first Markus was only a machine in Carl’s eyes, a paternal affection has gradually developed. Carl treats Markus as if he were human, teaches him to paint, exposes him to literature and music; develops the android’s spirit a little each day.

Eventually Carl comes to think of Markus like a son, much to the dissatisfaction of Carl’s biological son, Leo.

Markus’ journey will take him from caregiver in the service of an old man to leading the historic android revolution. But to lead a revolution will be much more difficult than anything Markus can imagine: he must contend with the factitious disagreements of his people, face insoluble dilemmas, moral choices and sacrifice.

He must choose a path between violence and pacifism, between a closed fist and an outstretched hand. Through his choices, Markus will write the history of his people and lead them to freedom… or destruction.”

Connor

“Connor is a prototype, named the RK800, created by CyberLife. His initial goal is to assist human detectives in their investigations by offering them technological assistance. He is also equipped with a social module specially developed to create the “ideal partner”, capable of integrating into any team. He is also equipped with special features, such as a real-time molecular analyzer and a sophisticated simulator that can reconstruct past events. He is exceptionally intelligent, cold and determined, ready to do anything to succeed in his mission.

When the first cases of androids with abnormal behavior are reported, CyberLife offers to send this prototype to assist Detroit police. Connor has already undergone field tests involving androids, but this is his first investigation.

Connor is sent to join Lieutenant Hank Anderson, a grizzled, alcoholic detective who hates androids. Connor will need to make use of his “psychology” module to earn the respect of his partner and discover the truth about deviants.”

Detroit: Become Human

Earlier this year, Quantic’s David Cage gave us a little taste of what exactly went into the creation of his latest game:

“Each story is almost as unique as your DNA: it is the result of the choices you made, the minor ones and the important ones, because in Detroit, all choices matter. You will need to observe, think, decide, feel, follow your intuition or your heart, to tell the unique stories of each character, and their stories will become your personal story.”

But it’s not just a thrilling story that this game will give to fans, Quantic promises in their latest letter that they are pushing “the limits of the PS4 as far as we could” with hyper-realistic graphics, accompanying sounds, high-class performance capture, and a stunning production where each choice matters, each consequence could be fatal.

This is one of my most anticipated games of this year, it has so much incredible potential and we can’t wait to see even more! Detroit: Becomes Human releases for the PlayStation 4 on May 25th.