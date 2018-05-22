Detroit: Become Human Launch Trailer Is a Punch to the Gut

We’re just a few more days away from the release of the latest incredible adventure from Quantic Dream, Detroit: Become Human, and to celebrate the impending launch – Sony has given us a brand new trailer!

The video, shown above, really drives home how much is on the line throughout the player’s journey within this existential narrative. We see our three main characters, the AIs known as Kara, Connor, and Marcus as they learn what it means to truly “become human” and how that discovery is a fight for survival and a fight for self.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a game where your choices matter. Every decision could have an outstanding consequence, so attention to detail is key. According to the game’s official description:

“Detroit: Become Human is set in Detroit during the year 2038 after the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control.

Discover what it really means to be human in a powerfully emotional journey made of choice and consequences.”

The demo is also still going on now, and it’s free! Playing it will unlock a special skill that will be paramount throughout Connor’s journey:

“Introducing a skill that not only enhances your gameplay experience, but also allows you to uncover hidden intel about this near future world. As you take on the role of Connor, a hostage negotiator android sent to take control of this high-stakes situation, the CyberLife Skill will help guide you in your decision making throughout the investigation process, while giving you a deeper look at the various characters involved within the HOSTAGE Demo. It will also give you insights on how you can best alter your decision within the experience that could result in a different ending outcome “

Detroit: Become Human promises a thrilling narrative rife with choices that matter. Even the most simplest of decisions could have outstanding consequences. Players will be forced to face what they are comfortable with, what they know, and their own boundaries regarding reality. The actors behind these incredibly in-depth characters share their own experience with this journey, and it’s one that we know will live up to the excitement surrounding it.

Detroit: Become Human has been one of my most anticipated games of this year ever since I saw the very first footage of it. A thrilling single-player tale, characters to lose yourself in, and decisions that can weigh on the heart even long after the game itself has been completed! The tumultuous adventure begins on PlayStation 4 this May 25th.

Have you had a chance to check out the free demo yet in the PlayStation Store? What about what we’ve seen so far intrigues you the most? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below while we wait to discover what it truly means to be human.