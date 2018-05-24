Detroit: Become Human Metacritic Score Indicates Another Exclusive Hit for PS4

Tomorrow, Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human arrives on PlayStation 4. And even though it’s met with a little bit of controversy, it promises to be one of the most compelling experiences for the system. But even before we get our hands on the game, it seems some folks over at Metacritic are enjoying what it has to offer.

The review score over at the critic-based site currently sits at 80, meaning it’s very favorable at the moment. While that may not be as high as God of War‘s 90+ score, that’s still better than most people expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of the reviews are going into the 90-95 range, too. Hardcore Gamer, for example, noted, “Though it comes off as heavy-handed at times, Detroit tells an endearing story that verges on the profound, diving deep into the nature of humanity itself. It proves that interactivity and focused storytelling aren’t mutually exclusive and that the two can enhance each other given a proper degree of talent behind the scenes.”

DualShockers was equally impressed. “You could see it as a mix of old-school adventure games with unforgettable storytelling, top-notch acting and cutting-edge graphics, and as such it’s definitely a very successful experiment. While Detroit: Become Human is the quintessential Quantic Dream game, the additional variety and the spectacular level of craftsmanship it involves may make it intriguing even for those who used not to be part of the studio’s usual target audience.”

But not everyone is keep on the experience. VideoGamer gave the game a 40, noting, “Detroit: Becomes Human wants to move you. It wants to elicit an emotional response through its story. The thing is, it really doesn’t. The flowchart is a nice inclusion and adds some variance, but when the narrative is as cringey and ham-fisted as it is you won’t want to play through it multiple times.”

Sitting more in the middle is Gamespot, who gave the game a 70. “Detroit is well worth playing, but it struggles to strike the right balance between giving you freedom of choice and reminding you that it’s all a game in the end. Cage and Quantic Dream are getting closer to nailing this style of game, but it’s obvious that there’s still room to grow.”

Overall, though, the consensus appears to be very positive, noting that this is probably Quantic Dream’s best work yet. And we’re working on our review as well and should have a verdict for you very soon.

Detroit: Become Human releases May 25 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.