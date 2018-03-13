Detroit Become Human Boasts 513 Characters, Over 35,000 Shots

Detroit: Become Human was first announced during Sony’s E3 conference and instantly, story-hungry fans were eager to learn more. Between the hyper-realistic graphics and the harsh themes presented through the game’s demo, the fight between man vs. machine, consciousness vs. basic reaction, right vs. wrong never felt closer to home. The dualistic-in-nature PlayStation 4 exclusive definitely looks like it has a lot to offer. 513 characters to offer, to be exact.

Wired described the game’s creator, David Cage, as a “developer who finds power in pathos.” It makes sense; the guttural reaction is definitely present in everything we’ve seen thus far from the upcoming Quantic Dream title. But it’s not just what we think we know about the game, it’s what we actually do. The recent article, seen here, boasts that 513 characters are present throughout the game’s narrative with a script hosting over 2000 pages. Over 35,000 camera shots are also included in those statistics alongside over 74,000 unique animations.

From what we’ve seen so far in the live gameplay demo, we believe it! It’s so stunningly real, it’s hard to imagine the kind of work that went into building this title! As per David Cage himself, “In a dystopian vision of our near future, Detroit is the story of three androids, three machines designed to obey, who start to feel emotions. Confronted with persecution and the violence of society, they will all have to decide who they want to be.

Connor is a prototype designed to help human investigators on cases involving androids; Kara becomes a fugitive by empathising with a little girl, united in their dream of freedom; Markus will become the leader of the android revolution.”

“Each story is almost as unique as your DNA: it is the result of the choices you made, the minor ones and the important ones, because in Detroit, all choices matter. You will need to observe, think, decide, feel, follow your intuition or your heart, to tell the unique stories of each character, and their stories will become your personal story.”

This is one of my most anticipated games of this year, it has so much incredible potential and we can’t wait to see even more! Detroit: Becomes Human releases for the PlayStation 4 on March 25th.