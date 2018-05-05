Detroit: Become Human ‘Art of Detroit’ Shared In Breathtaking New Video

The existential thriller known as Detroit: Become Human is coming soon to PlayStation 4 and to further hype up fans about the choice-heavy games, Quantic Dreams has shared a new video detailing the more artistic side of this beautiful title.

The video above shows us a stunningly beautiful world dripping with juxtaposition and gritty glamour. Technologically advanced but almost primitive with its consciousness, the art itself is a stunning reminder of the depths this game has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seeing a more dystopian version of Detroit is … haunting. It’s something that in many areas isn’t that far from reality, and makes the viewer feel all the more for these characters that are trying to learn what it means to be human and whether or not that discovery is even worth it.

The philosophical themes in this game is what initially drew me to it. It’s not just an adventure, it’s a lesson. It’s something that is meant to rip you from your comfort zone, question everything you know, and rebuild this thought of “what is” and what might not be.

Detroit: Become Human promises a thrilling narrative rife with choices that matter. Even the most simplest of decisions could have outstanding consequences. Players will be forced to face what they are comfortable with, what they know, and their own boundaries regarding reality. The actors behind these incredibly in-depth characters share their own experience with this journey, and it’s one that we know will live up to the excitement surrounding it.

Detroit: Become Human has been one of my most anticipated games of this year ever since I saw the very first footage of it. A thrilling single-player tale, characters to lose yourself in, and decisions that can weigh on the heart even long after the game itself has been completed! The tumultuous adventure begins on PlayStation 4 this May 25th.

Have you had a chance to check out the free demo yet in the PlayStation Store? What about what we’ve seen so far intrigues you the most? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below while we wait to discover what it truly means to be human.