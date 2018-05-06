Detroit: Become Human Rating Warns of Android Genitals, Slow Motion Murder, and “Red Ice”

Detroit: Become Human is poised to finally release later this month. And in anticipation of its launch, the Quantic Dream-developed game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Predictably, the game picked up a “Mature” rating from the folk at the North American rating board association, warning of human-android sex, pole dancing androids, slow motion murder, android genitals, executions, child abuse, and “Red Ice.”

“This is an action game in which players follow the stories of various androids as they interact with humans in a futuristic Detroit,” writes the ESRB. “From a third-person perspective, players explore environments, examine crime scenes, and perform tasks while navigating conversations and events with other characters. Some sequences depict characters punching, stabbing, or shooting one another (occasionally seen in slow-motion); characters (including police officers) may also be executed in a handful of scenes. One dramatic sequence involves a man striking a child across the face; players later hear audio of the man beating the child with a belt (the beating is not visually depicted). Homicide scenes sometimes depict human corpses with bloodstained wounds or clothing. The game includes some sexual material and nudity: a sex club containing pole-dancing androids in revealing outfits; a crime scene describing human-android sex (no sexual activity is depicted); an article titled “Android Sex Officially Better!”; posters depicting women in provocative poses barely covering their genitals. During the course of the game, there are several references to a drug called “Red Ice,” a fictional version of methamphetamines; one character can be seen smoking the drug from a pipe. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the dialogue. “

If you’ve played any of Quantic Dream’s previous games — Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, Fahrenheit, and Omikron: The Nomad Soul — many of these themes and explicit content warnings won’t be very surprising. The French developer is known for developing games for mature audiences that tend to touch upon a variety of serious, if not conventionally uncomfortable, topics.

Detroit: Become Human is set to launch on May 25th, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. As you would expect, the game has a variety of PS4 Pro enhancements. For the game’s latest trailer, click here.