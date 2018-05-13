Detroit: Become Human Has Three New Character Trailers

Detroit: Become Human, from developer Quantic Dream and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, has a trio of new character trailers/TV commercials that serve the purpose of highlighting the game’s three main and playable characters: Kara, Connor, and Markus.

Like most TV commercials, all three of the new trailers are quite short — just 20 seconds each — but they provide a nice introduction into the characters and their destinies you will controlling in just a few weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, there is Kara, the character we have known about the longest. Kara is a common AX400 android. Part of the game’s story follows her as she experiences life after being released into civilization for the first time. Upon being released into the wild, Kara immediately finds herself conflicted: androids are supposed to follow orders from their human owners, but her owner is a particularly horrid person. She is voiced Valorie Curry, who she modeled after.

Connor is a RK800 android, a prototype designed to assist humans in investigating cases involving deviant androids. He notably has a very dry and concise way of speaking, which was a design feature to ensure he doesn’t miscommunicate during negotiations. Unlike other androids, Connor has the ability to scan the environment, and recreate the events of any scene. He is voiced by Bryan Dechart, who he is modeled after.

Lastly, there is Markus, a RK200 android, who is in the service of a paralyzed painter named Carl Manfred. Despite being disliked by Manfred’s son, Markus is treated liked a human, which isn’t a very common occurrence for androids. Markus notably becomes one of the leaders of the android rebellion, which aims to free other androids from servitude and break their programming. Depending on Markus’ decisions, the deviant androids can become a movement defined by peace, or by violence. He is voiced by Jesse Williams, who he is modeled after. If he looks familiar, it’s because he plays Jackson Avery in the hit show Grey’s Anatomy.

Detroit: Become Human is poised to release, exclusively for the PS4, later this month on May 25th. As you would expect from a first-party Sony, the game also amply supports the PS4 Pro.