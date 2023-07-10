New Deus Ex Game Seemingly Isn't in Development

It sounds like a new installment in the long-running Deux Ex series currently isn't in the works. Following the launch of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided back in 2016, fans have slowly been clamoring for a new entry in the series to come about. According to one voice actor that has been closely tied to the Deus Ex franchise in recent years, though, it doesn't seem like a new game of any sort is currently in the pipeline.

Based on a new interaction on Twitter, voice actor Elias Toufexis said that they haven't been contacted to work on any new Deus Ex titles for the time being. Toufexis specifically portrayed the main protagonist Adam Jensen in both Deus Ex: Human Revolution and its sequel Mankind Divided. As such, they would likely have reliable information when it comes to a new Deus Ex game coming about, assuming that Jensen would once again be one of the primary characters in said project.

"Yeah, as happy as I am to be busy, I wish I was even more busy on a new Deus Ex," Toufexis said on Twitter. "I am not under any NDA for Deus Ex because no one has called me about it. Truly."

Yeah, as happy as I am to be busy, I wish I was even more busy on a new Deus Ex.

I am not under any NDA for Deus Ex because no one has called me about it. Truly. https://t.co/eup2dSst1r — 𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕤 𝕥𝕠𝕦𝕗𝕖𝕩𝕚𝕤 🖖 (@EliasToufexis) July 8, 2023

One reason why the Deus Ex series might be on ice is because the IP has changed hands relatively recently. As part of a major sale from Square Enix, Deus Ex was sold off to Embracer Group alongside a number of other properties in 2022. With this in mind, Embracer might currently be in the process of considering whether or not it wants to develop another Deus Ex game. Until such a decision is made by the company, though, it seems like Deus Ex might continue to be in limbo, much to the dismay of a large number of fans.

Do you think we'll see a new Deus Ex game come about at some point in the future? Or do you anticipate that this series is going to continue to remain dormant for quite some time? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.