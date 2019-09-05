Devil May Cry 2 Announced For Nintendo Switch

With Devil May Cry 5 being the latest release in the long running series, fans are always looking to find where they can obtain their next fix of action. A recent tease pointed to the possibility of DLC coming for the installment, despite it not being likely. However, during the recent Nintendo Direct, which featured 40 minutes of announcements, gameplay, and much more, The Capcom property made an appearance. In fact, it was the second entry to pop up during the presentation as it was revealed Devil May Cry 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month.

That’s right, the first Bloody Palace will be returning once again along with two playable characters in Dante and Lucia when Devil May Cry 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch. Luckily, fans will not have to wait too long as the game will be coming to the popular portable console in just two weeks for everyone to take the action on the go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you ready? Devil May Cry 2 is coming to #NintendoSwitch, featuring 2 playable characters, Dante & Lucia, the first ever Bloody Palace and more! Available September 19th. pic.twitter.com/mTgk99fTnm — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) September 4, 2019

In case you have not had the chance to check out Devil May Cry 2 since its 2003 release, here’s more:

“Set some time after the events of Devil May Cry, this sequel adds even more moves to Dante’s arsenal and brings it to the next level of stylishness. Use the wall run to get the vantage point on your enemies, then assault them with a spinning barrage of bullets using Rain Storm. Reprise your role as Dante, or play as the new femme fatale, Lucia, who prefers deadly throwing daggers to bullets and utilizes her speed with ninja-like reflexes. Build up your Devil Trigger gauge, then transform into a powerful demon with enhanced power and speed. While in demon form, Dante and Lucia can also utilize Devil Hearts – amulets that give them special powers like the ability to fly, super speed or even slowing down time.”

Devil May Cry 2 is set to arrive on September 19th for Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, the game can be found on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you prepared to jump into Devil May Cry 2 on Nintendo Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!