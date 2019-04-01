‘Devil May Cry 5’ Bloody Palace Update Now Available

Devil May Cry 5 players have been patiently awaiting an update that would be bringing the epic endurance mode that is the Bloody Palace. Thankfully, that wait is finally over now that the free DLC has arrived, and it brings with it all of the glorious action fans would hope to expect in the popular game mode. As many of you may know, the Bloody Palace will test players to see how long they can last through 101 floors of pain and glory, and now that it is part of Devil May Cry 5, we can only imagine the sort of bloodbath that will come of it.

Players will be able to choose between the game’s protagonists when it comes to taking on the Bloody Palace, which means Dante, Nero, or V are all available. Of course, who you choose all depends on who you’re more comfortable with, or maybe this will give you an opportunity to spend some time with a character you’re maybe not terribly familiar with. Either way, with the Bloody Palace now in Devil May Cry 5, chaos will ensue.

Bloody Palace is now open! Can you survive all 101 floors as Nero, Dante or V? 😈 Free update for #DMC5 available now. 😈 pic.twitter.com/DajVO2itud — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) April 1, 2019

The only downside to the arrival of the Bloody Palace DLC is that it is now unknown what is next for the popular adventure. After today, it is anyone’s guess as to what is on the horizon, but we can only hope more playable characters are inbound, or even something along the lines of a little more action. Only time will tell.

Devil May Cry 5 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“With no spoilers, the story is also one of the better ones seen in the franchise to date. The pacing is intense so that even those that aren’t necessarily fans of the traditional style of combat won’t be left behind. The familiar nods to previous games is also apparent throughout the title’s progression and the heavy metal soundtrack only adds to the pure glory that Devil May Cry 5 brings to the table.

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series. It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

