'Devil May Cry 5' Director Wants To Work On a ‘Rival Schools’ Sequel

While Capcom has done quite a suitable job with bringing back its franchises (including stuff like Okami HD and Onimusha Warlords), there are some that we haven't seen for years. And if Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno had his way, we'd see them all make an encore.

While speaking with DualShockers, Itsuno expressed his desire to make some sequels to franchises that we haven't seen in quite some time. No, we mean like the Dreamcast era. Yep, that long.

When asked by the interviewer what he'd like to work on next, Itsuno, speaking with help from producer Matt Walker (serving as translator), noted, "If I was allowed, I'd love to make Rival Schools 3, I'd love to make Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom vs SNK 3, Street Fighter Alpha 4, Power Stone 3… If I could, even Street Fighter 6 would be amazing."

One franchise, however, stood out the most. "But the big one… the one that we need to get resolution on is Rival Schools, because in Japan there are three years of high-school. We have seen the first two years for these kids, so the third one would be their last year in high-school. Wouldn't that be cool? You end it on their graduation ceremony."

Rival Schools initially debuted for the PlayStation back in 1998 and became a big hit with audiences. Capcom has since followed it up with a sequel on the Sega Dreamcast, in the form of Project Justice. But since that time, we haven't seen too much traction from the series, and seeing its return would make us, well, extremely happy. That and Power Stone would be nice.

You can see Rival Schools in action in the footage below.

The interviewer then asked if Itsuno does get a chance to work with Rival Schools again, that we could get a chance to play it here on Western shores. He simply noted, "If we ever get that opportunity, that would be the goal."

Hopefully this little retro resurgence that Capcom is going through continues, as a Rival Schools Collection or even a Power Stone Collection would no doubt be welcome on consoles, particularly the Nintendo Switch. For the time being, the company has its plate full already. But with E3 2019 around the corner, they'll need to announce something new, so keep those hopes up.

In the meantime, Itsuno's latest project, Devil may Cry 5, releases on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.