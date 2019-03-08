‘Devil May Cry 5’ Nintendo Switch Port Is Possible If ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ Does Well

Devil May Cry 5 is now available and the reviews for the latest entry into the beloved franchise have been overwhelmingly positive. With Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen coming to the Nintendo Switch and the desire for a sequel high, it looks like these two franchises will have even more of an impact on each other – at least when it comes to the Switch’s library.

Game Director Hideaki Itsuno recently spoke with M! Games to talk about the future of both Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma, mentioning that if the Dark Arisen port sells well on Nintendo’s hybrid platform, then the team “might consider porting” Devil May Cry 5.

Given the excitement that fans had when Capcom announced Dragon’s Dogma was coming to the Switch, we’re not really worried that it won’t sell well so the company should just go ahead and start mapping out plans now, because if that’s the only thing stopping them – that’s nothing.

In other Dragon’s Dogma news, Itsuno also mentioned that he’s down for a sequel:

“That was a brand new series – a lot of other stuff I’d done was already established,” said Itsuno to the folks over at Eurogamer during a recent interview. “It was one of the first real new things. And back then it still wasn’t quite so common for Capcom to do a simultaneous worldwide release, plus we were doing all this new stuff with the pawn system.”

He added, “I’ve mentioned this before, but when we started Devil May Cry 5, I’d gone to the people up top and said let me make either Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon’s Dogma 2,” he said. “I thought Devil May Cry 5would be the better choice right now, so did that. If I could, I’d love to make Dragon’s Dogma 2 – it’d be awesome.”

As far as Devil May Cry 5 goes, it’s finally here and ready to be enjoyed for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

“With no spoilers, the story is also one of the better ones seen in the franchise to date. The pacing is intense so that even those that aren’t necessarily fans of the traditional style of combat won’t be left behind. The familiar nods to previous games is also apparent throughout the title’s progression and the heavy metal soundtrack only adds to the pure glory that Devil May Cry 5 brings to the table,” reads a snippet from our full review.

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series. It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

