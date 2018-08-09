Devil May Cry 5 PAX West Panel Will Feature New Gameplay, ‘Surprises’

Ever since its official debut at E3 a couple of months back, we’ve been itching to see more of Capcom‘s Devil May Cry 5 in action. And, fortunately, it looks like we’re going to get our wish.

Following up on what we just speculated on yesterday regarding a new reveal, later this month Capcom will be hosting a special panel at PAX West that takes a closer look at the forthcoming sequel, with game director Hideaki Itsuno heading up a team that will discuss what fans can expect.

On top of that, some new gameplay will be revealed, although it’s unknown if Capcom will be live-streaming the panel or showcasing said gameplay in a new trailer. So if you’re going in person to the event, you’re in for a treat.

Aaaaand the team has also promised that there will be a few “special surprises.” They stopped just short of saying what, but who knows. We might just be getting more Dante!

Here’s the official description from the panel, which takes place on Friday, August 31, starting at 1:30 PM PDT. (You can see the official schedule here.)

The SSStylish Gameplay of Devil May Cry 5

Friday, August 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT at the Wyvern Theatre

Legendary Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno and producers Michiteru Okabe and Matthew Walker take a special flight all the way from Osaka, Japan to come show you all-new gameplay from Devil May Cry 5, and walk you through what makes it Smokin’ Sick Stylish! If you wanna know all about Nero’s new robotic “Devil Breaker” arms or are curious about our special surprises, this is a panel you won’t want to miss!

Featuring:

Hideaki Itsuno [Director, Capcom Japan]

Michiteru Okabe [Senior Producer, Capcom Japan]

Matt Walker [Producer, Capcom Japan]

Charlene Ingram [Director of Brand Marketing, Capcom USA]

It sounds like Capcom has some cool stuff planned for the event. And, considering how frenetic the debut trailer (posted above) looked, we’re in for a treat with the next go-around. Let’s just hope that the publisher shares with those not going to the event. Please…?

Devil May Cry 5 will release in spring 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.