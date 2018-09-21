‘Devil May Cry 5’ PC Requirements Revealed

For those looking forward to playing the latest Devil May Cry on the PC platform, good news! The minimum and recommended specs have been revealed and it doesn’t look like it’s too incredible overwhelming on average hardware.

The PC requirements were revealed today when the listing went live on Steam. It’s good news for those that weren’t quite ready to upgrade that graphics card or have a standard PC setup.

Check out what you need to know before you play below:

Minimum:

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX760 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX960 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

For more on the game itself, “The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!”

The official description continues, “The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

Devil May Cry 5 makes its grand debut for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 8th of next year. You can also learn even more about the game with our Devil May Cry community hub here.