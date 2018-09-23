Here’s 20 Minutes of ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Dante Gameplay

Devil May Cry 5 is still, roughly, half a year away, but that hasn’t stopped Capcom from showing it off to add further steam to the hype train.

Recently, a handful of outlets were lucky enough to have some hands-on time with the game at Tokyo Game Show, including GameSpot, who has gone live with their experience, and in the process provided over 20 minutes of new gameplay footage.

The new footage is more specifically 20 minutes of S Rank Dante footage, and features devastating attacks and some awesome moments involving motorbikes. Further, it shows off a game that some fans have suggested looks like the first Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 3 had a baby, and I can’t help but agree.

As you may know, while Nero is the protagonist of Devil May Cry 5, Dante still is a prominent character in the game, and will be playable throughout the single-player campaign. And thank God too, because he looks like a ton of fun to use.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Currently, it is scheduled to release on March 8, 2019. As of writing this, a Nintendo Switch version has not been announced or even hinted at.

For more news and media on the upcoming hack-and-slash action game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the Capcom title by clicking here. The most recent news involving the game is that it will have character upgrade microtransactions.

Below, you can read a little bit more about Devil May Cry 5, courtesy of an official pitch from Capcom:

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”