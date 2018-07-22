Devil May Cry 5 Gets New Story, Gameplay, and Development Details

The newest issue of the Weekly Famitsu brings with it new Devil May Cry 5 details via an interview with a trio of the game’s developers: Director Hideaki Itsuno, Senior Producer Michiteru Okabe, and Producer Matthew Walker.

More specifically the new interview provides a slab of new details about the game’s story, gameplay, and its development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Firstly, the interview reveals that Capcom is striving to not only achieve photorealistic quality, but hit 60 FPS. Part of achieving photorealism is using a new technique of scanning for not just 3D characters, but also their clothes.

Courtesy of the game using the new Resident Evil Engine (the same tech is being used for Resident Evil 2 Remake), the Devil May Cry 5 team is producing images of clothing that look near live-action quality by taking real-world clothing (created just for the game), and then scanning it into the game.

By doing this, the team is able to achieve the natural wrinkles that are hard to get in CG clothes, which will often come out looking rubbery.

Below, you can view Nero’s outfit that was created in order to be scanned into the game.

Meanwhile, the most important thing to a Devil May Cry game is how it looks in action. And so the team has set out to create a game that not only looks fluid, but realistic. When you pull your sword out in the game, it will not only look as it would in real life, but will have all the flair you’ve come to expect from a Devil May Cry game.

In Devil May Cry 4, animations were notably cancelled and connected in a way similar to fighting games, which was done in order to make sure the immediate response felt right, but in turn meant it didn’t really look realistic. For Devil May Cry 5, not only will it instantly respond to players inputs, it won’t skip animation frames, something that’s important when you’re dealing with photorealistic visuals. In the interview, this is referred to the “uncanny valley of action.”

Like previous games, Devil May Cry 5 is all about the high-speed, intense action, however, unlike some previous outings, there is a real focus and goal to preserve both responsiveness and natural motion.

Elsewhere in the interview, Itsuno notes that the team knows fans of the series are very passionate, and as a result it can’t make any compromises. Further, the team is developing the game with every Devil May Cry game in mind, including DMC: Devil May Cry by Ninja Theory, that way everyone will be satisfied.

Lastly, the interview explains why the game is set a few years later, and it’s because it wanted to take Nero, who previously looked younger, and draw him up in the fifth chapter of the series as the strongest he’s ever been.

The developers also note that Dante hasn’t gone crazy for no reason, and that the the charter to the right in the above key art will be the third playable character, but at the moment, Capcom isn’t talking about either of these things.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, it is scheduled to arrive sometime before the end of March 2019. For more on the game, click here.

Thanks, DualShockers.