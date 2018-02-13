Devil May Cry HD Collection Drops New Trailer, First Game Free on Twitch Prime

The Devil May Cry franchise is a cornerstone in gaming narratives and the story of Dante has been one cherished by the community since its initial debut back in 2001. To celebrate the upcoming release of the Devil May Cry HD Collection, Capcom has just released a new trailer showing off what long-time fans have to look forward to while also providing a little freebie goodness for those that want to re-live the first title.

The trailer, which can be seen above, showcases our favourite badass in all of his glory through the series’ history. The latest video shows off the revised mechanics of the first three titles including Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening – Special Edition.

It’s not just a free video that fans got either. For those that have Twitch Prime or Amazon Prime, the first Devil May Cry will be free beginning February 27th. This deal goes live 2 weeks before the HD Collection’s full release giving franchise veterans a chance to relive a classic, and newcomers to check it out for the first time.

Devil May Cry HD Collection launches on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 13th, 2018. For more about the series’ origins:

“Play as Dante, half-man, half-demon, who’s armed with a sword and a wide array of other firearms. You will have full, ultra-responsive 3-D control of Dante as you combat with fist, sword, gun, and a stunning variety of martial arts moves that recall Hong Kong action films. You will have at your disposal many inventive moves: use your sword to pop your enemy into the air, for example, then juggle him with blasts from your gun. You will have unprecedented control of the direction and force of your sword and other weapons. You will battle marionette butchers, carnivorous lizardmen, and scissor-wielding wraiths in a series of responsive, fully realized environments, such as dilapidated courtyards, hanging gardens, twisted mirror realities, ghost ships, and caves.”