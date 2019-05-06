Original Devil May Cry Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Today, Capcom announced that it is bringing the original 2001 Devil May Cry to the the Nintendo Switch this summer. At the moment, further specifics — such as a precise release date and price-point — haven’t been divulged, but hopefully that will change soon if the port is slated for this summer. Interestingly, there’s no word of Devil May Cry 2 or Devil May Cry 3 ports, but presumably those will follow if this one does well enough. Otherwise, why else would you release this?

As you may know, last year Capcom released the Devil May Cry HD Collection on consoles and PC, but not the Switch. It’s unclear why this HD collection isn’t just being ported over, but it may have something to do with the lack of storage space on the Nintendo console. That’s not to say Capcom couldn’t shrink the file down to get all three games on there, but that’s extra work, and why would you do that when you can just release them one at a time for some extra cash flow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, it will be interesting to see if the game is 60 FPS like it is on other platforms. You’d hope so, but given that the Switch isn’t as powerful as the PS4 and Xbox One, it’s easy to imagine a world where it won’t be.

Relive the adventure that introduced the legendary Dante to the world with the original Devil May Cry, coming to #NintendoSwitch this Summer. pic.twitter.com/Hh8hFDnLQK — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) May 6, 2019

For those that don’t know: Devil May Cry kicked off the hack and slash character action series of the same name back in 2001 when it released on PS2. Set in modern times but on the fictional Mallet Island, the story revolves around Dante, a demon hunter who uses his trade to get revenege on the demons after losing his brother and mothers. At some point, he meets a woman named Trish who takes him on a journey to defeat the demon lord Mundus.

Interestingly, the game was first conceived as Resident Evil 4 in 1999, but then dropped the branding after the team felt like it didn’t fit.

To date the game has sold more than three million copies, spawned multiple sequels and a prequel, and is widely considered one of the most important games of its generation.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up when it releases this summer?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!