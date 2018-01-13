Devil May Cry Project “Doing Fine,” Says Director

Just yesterday, the creative director for the Devil May Cry series came out to say that he was looking to redesign the entire franchise – he even cited God of War as an inspiration. This was exciting news to some, worrisome for others wondering where exactly this title is progress-wise that a total redesign would even come up. Thankfully, Director Hideaki Itsuno has clarified earlier comments by telling fans they can expect good news soon, and that the project is “doing fine.”

The project is doing fine. Please expect!

プロジェクトは順調です。期待して下さい！ pic.twitter.com/y3TwZTgh4g — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) January 12, 2018

Luckily for those violently opposed, Devil May Cry 5 is already deep into development stage. This means it is entirely far too late for such a drastic design change. It even looks like the next phase is going to ignore DMC: Devil May Cry all together and immediately pick up where DMC 4 dropped off.

According to a leak in recent months, Devil May Cry V will be set for release between April 2018 and March 2019, with a likely release in early 2019.

According to the original Resetera post:

The game is slated to release some time in the fiscal calendar year of 2019. That means sometime between April 2018 and March 2019. Original plan was to release it in November 2018 but the date MIGHT have been pushed back to early 2019.

Originally DMCV was intended to be announced at PSX but after receiving feedback on their E3 press conference, Sony decided to scale back on PSX and instead scale up E3 2018. DMCV was an unfortunate casualty of this choice and thus it’s unlikely that DMCV gets officially revealed in 2017.

There will be a demo for the game sometime before release.

Game has been in development for 2 years as of today. When it will release it will have been in development for 3 years at least. That is actually the highest time a DMC game has been in full production for. Pre-production started as early as 2015 around the time that DMC4SE finished releasing. There have been no development hiccups and as stated, the development has in fact been progressing smoothly.

There is some form of Playstation exclusivity involved. Sony is paying for some of the funding for the game but the extent of it is not known. Could be completely PS4 exclusive, console exclusive or timed exclusive. If the game is announced publicly then it will be at a Sony event, which is why many people thought that it was going to be at PSX.

For now, we wait. Until then, however, at least we have the Devil May Cry HD Collection to look forward to on March 13th!