Devolver Digital Sets Date for Next Devolver Direct

Every summer, the video game world gathers for several massive showcases to see what's coming down the pike next. These showcases are always full of trailers for upcoming and unannounced games, but no company does them quite like the team at Devolver Digital. The team behind hits like Hotline Miami, Cult of the Lamb, and tons of other games always brings something equally hilarious and weird to the table. 2024 will be no different, and the team has recently revealed when we can expect the next Devolver Direct. As you might expect, it's coming very soon.

Devolver Digital Reveals Date of Next Direct

(Photo: Devolver Digital)

Devolver Digital's 2024 showcase is set for June 7th at 5pm PT. That, of course, means the showcase will take place right after the main Summer Game Fest stream which starts at 2pm PT the same day. That'll be a ton of games between the two events, though it's important to remember those two showcases are far from the only ones we'll see that weekend. After all, the Xbox showcase is happening on June 9th, and more major showcases could be announced over the next few weeks.

As far as what Devolver Digital might announce, there's really no telling with that team. Their reveal trailer shows that they'll be celebrating mascot Volvy's 15th birthday party, but there aren't many hints. Devolver does have games like Anger Foot, Baby Steps, and Eitr on the docket, so we'll probably see new trailers for at least a few of those games. Baby Steps, in particular, has shown well at showcases in the past, so it would be a great candidate to show up. The team at Devolver will also probably announce at least a few new surprises to keep fans on their toes.

Either way, it's sure to be one of the wildest showcases we see this year. Devolver Digital always goes all-out with these things, putting a ton of production time into making something zany. While we don't know anything about what might be revealed, it's fair to assume that it's going to be surprising in more ways than one.

While you wait for the showcase, you can pick up recent Devolver games like Pepper Grinder and The Talos Principle 2 to get a rough idea of what to expect from the publisher. That said, one of the things that's always true about Devolver is that fans should expect the unexpected.