Fallout Collaboration Coming Soon to Stumble Guys

Following the massive success of Amazon's TV series, content based on the Fallout franchise will be coming to Stumble Guys. The mobile version of Stumble Guys has an advertisement for the new collaboration, which will apparently start on Monday, June 17th. Players will be able to get skins based on the Bethesda games, including designs inspired by Vault-Tec's Vault Boy mascot, Power Armor, a Deathclaw, and more. At this time, additional details are slim, including how these skins will be offered, and whether or not we'll see a special level based on the franchise, as we have with other collaborations.

The teaser image for the Fallout collaboration in Stumble Guys can be found below.

(Photo: Scopely, Bethesda)

Oftentimes, Stumble Guys collaborations will feature multiple skins offered through a Stumble Pass, but we know that won't be the case with Fallout; the current Looney Tunes Stumble Pass isn't scheduled to end until later this month. That means we don't know if these will all be released as paid content through different bundles, or if there will be some special way of unlocking them.

The Fallout franchise is owned by Bethesda, which in turn is owned by Microsoft. Stumble Guys was released on Xbox earlier this year, but the console versions have been slower to get collaboration content. Levels based on franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are currently exclusive to the iOS and Android versions, and players have been forced to unlock skins based on franchises like Ghostbusters on mobile in order to use them on console. It's possible that could change with the Fallout content, but there's no way of knowing until we get additional details from Scopely.

Stumble Guys is just the latest game to receive collaboration content based on Fallout. Just a few weeks ago, content based on the Bethesda series was added to Fortnite, which included Power Armor, a Nuka Cola item, and more. All of these collaborations aren't nearly as nice as a new game in the Fallout series, which might not happen for a very long time. However, it's nice that fans are at least getting some way of celebrating the success of the TV series!

