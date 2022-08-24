Return to Monkey Island Gets Release Date and New Trailer

Return to Monkey Island developer Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Games revealed a new trailer this week at Gamescom's Opening Night Live that showed off more of the upcoming video game. Perhaps most importantly, however, the trailer also revealed that Return to Monkey Island will release for the PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19th. That is, of course, International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Also, the game has Horse Armor.

That last bit about Horse Armor is both a joke and not a joke. It is a joke in that it is a reference to a classic piece of much-maligned DLC and it is not a joke in that the trailer revealed that anyone who pre-orders Return to Monkey Island will get the "highly exclusive and entirely useless Horse Armor in their inventory." You can check out the new trailer for Return to Monkey Island for yourself below:

"The tangled history of Monkey Island's most famous secret leads Guybrush Threepwood – intrepid hero, leather jacket salesman, mighty pirate – to embark on a new swash-buckling adventure through the Caribbean, determined to uncover the elusive secret once and for all," the official description of Return to Monkey Island reads. "No trip back to Mêlée Island would be complete without his old friends (and foes), but while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck look certain to clash on the high seas once more, a new crew of Pirate Leaders seem to have arrived to spoil the party."

As noted above, Return to Monkey Island is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022 from Ron Gilbert's Terrible Toybox in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games. No specific release date has been announced beyond that. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games in general right here.

