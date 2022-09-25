Return to Monkey Island Has a Neil Druckmann Cameo

Return to Monkey Island is now available, and fans of The Last of Us might have noticed an interesting cameo by none other than Neil Druckmann. The Naughty Dog co-president recently confirmed on Twitter that he voices a minor character in the game. Druckmann thanked several people associated with the game for making that moment happen, including executive producer Craig Derrick, voice over director Khris Brown, and Monkey Island series creator Ron Gilbert. While his involvement with the game is fairly minor, it's clear that this is something that meant a whole lot to Druckmann!

Druckmann's comments about the cameo can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If you know, you know.



(My eternal gratitude to @grumpygamer, @craigderrick, & @kbavoice for topping my life goals! Still can’t believe it! Ahhhhhhh!) pic.twitter.com/CHtpUXjMVx — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 22, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the game, Return to Monkey Island is a direct sequel to 1991's Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge. While there have been other Monkey Island games since, the latest in the series marks the return of Gilbert, who left LucasArts shortly after the release of LeChuck's Revenge. Given the length of Gilbert's absence from the series, fans had very high expectations. Thankfully, reception to the game has been mostly positive. In fact, Druckmann himself had great things to say about it, calling it "one of the best adventure games ever made" in a separate post on Twitter.

The Monkey Island games have long held a special place in the hearts of gamers. The Secret of Monkey Island is widely considered one of the best and most influential video games ever made. Despite this, the series has never been a massive seller, so it will be interesting to see if Return to Monkey Island might break that trend. The game's release on the Nintendo Switch platform could help introduce the series to a much wider audience than before, but we'll just have to wait and see!

Return to Monkey Island is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Eurogamer]