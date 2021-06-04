Hotline Miami 3 Teased

✖

Devolver Digital has released an interesting new E3-related image on Twitter, and it seems the publisher might be teasing Hotline Miami 3. The image features "Nina Struthers," who Devolver Digital fans might recognize from previous E3 presentations. Struthers is seated in a cubicle, and a board in the upper left hand corner of the image has two games seemingly listed in marker. The top one seems to be Hotline Miami 3, while the bottom one is more difficult to discern. The publisher's E3 presentation is set for June 12th, so fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The future begins again on June 12. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

It's been more than six years since Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number released, so it's entirely possible that a new entry in the series is on the way. The first two games released to strong critical acclaim, and both have a devoted fanbase. The games have released on a number of platforms over the years, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile, and Google Stadia. A third entry would likely appear on those same platforms.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the Hotline Miami games take place in the '80s and '90s. Players take on the role of an unnamed protagonist that players have dubbed "Jacket," and the top-down levels contain elements of action and stealth. The games feature heavy violence and an '80s-inspired soundtrack.

While the teaser above definitely seems to hint at the existence of Hotline Miami 3, fans shouldn't get too excited until the game is officially announced. Given some of the absurd E3 press conferences that Devolver Digital has held over the last few years, it's possible that this is all one big tease to get fans talking. Hopefully, that won't be the case, as fans of the series would be all too happy to see a third entry!

Would you be interested in a third Hotline Miami game? Do you plan on watching Devolver Digital's E3 presentation this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!