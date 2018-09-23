Devolver Digital Offers To Help Rockstar Games With ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Port

So you may recall last week that Rockstar Games announced a Red Dead Online beta that will kick off in November, introducing a vast world that console owners will be able to enjoy. However, it doesn’t look like PC players will be able to take part, as the publisher has denied that the game will come out for the platform. But that hasn’t stopped another team from offering to lend a hand.

Shortly after Rockstar made the announcement about Red Dead Online last week, Devolver Digital, the publisher that brought us such games as Broforce and Enter the Gungeon, offered its services to port the game to PC.

“Hello, we’d like to publish your new cowboy game on PC,” the team offered. You can see that tweet below.

Hello, we’d like to publish your new cowboy game on PC. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) September 20, 2018

It also noted, “We’re based out of Texas so we are familiar with horses and chewing tobacco. Also, we own a gun. That last part isn’t threat, just that knowing about guns seems a plus for this game.” It also added, “Nobody has to know, we can keep this a secret from TakeTwo. We know a person at Steam and can set you up with PC dev kits. Like this tweet if you want to talk more.” And then it left one final note, saying, “Anyhoo, DMs are open.”

It’s unlikely Rockstar will accept, but never say never. Remember, Grand Theft Auto V was a console exclusive for a good while before Rockstar finally announced a PC port with a number of enhancements, and it’s become a best-seller ever since. The idea of Red Dead 2 (or maybe even the original Red Dead Redemption) coming to PC isn’t as far-fetched as you might think.

For now, though, Rockstar is understandably focusing on finishing up the console versions of the game so that it meets its release date, after it ended up getting delayed a whole year after its initial announcement back in 2017. It’s ready to dominate this holiday season, and there’s no question it’ll make the game the best it can be.

Still, if Devolver can lend a hand, that’d be awesome. Those guys are good.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.