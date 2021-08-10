Diablo 2: Resurrected Beta Details Revealed

✖

Blizzard announced its plans for Diablo II: Resurrected’s betas this week which include the early access test followed by the open beta. The first of those will begin on August 13th and will only be available to those who purchased the game already while the latter will be a week later on August 20th for anyone who wants to participate. Information on available classes and systems like cross-progression were also shared alongside the beta dates and times.

Whether you’re joining the early access test or the open beta, you’ll be able to play the redone version of Diablo II on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Everything starts on August 13th at 10 a.m. PDT with the open beta beginning at 10 a.m. PT on August 20th. Those on the PC will have to get the beta through the Battle.net client while those on consoles will need to download the test from their respective marketplaces.

Once you’re in the beta, you’ll see the three classes from the alpha test – the Sorceress, Barbarian, and Amazon – have returned once more. They’re joined this time by two more classes: The Druid and the Paladin. You’ll be able to play as any of the five classes as you wish throughout the beta, and considering how long the test is supposed to last, it should allow for plenty of time to test out the different characters, especially if you’re joining during the early access period. Both Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei will be playable either solo or with friends in multiplayer settings.

Regardless of the platform you’re playing on, you’ll be able to test out cross-progression. If you’ve for some reason bought the game on multiple platforms, you should be able to try it out starting on August 13th, but once the open beta is free for everyone to download, you’ll be able to test Diablo II out on other platforms other than the one you pre-ordered the game for. Cross-play is not supported, however, so you’ll have to go where your friends are if you want to play with them.

“Up to eight players can play together in one game,” Blizzard said about the beta. “Besides complementary skills that help each other in battle, experience, monster hit points, and the quantity of items dropped scale upwards as more players join the session. Additionally, players can choose to duel each other or even claim a rival’s ear in PvP combat.”

Blizzard’s plans for the Diablo II beta come amid an ongoing controversy centered around the company and its working conditions for employees. Activision Blizzard was recently sued by the State of California for reasons including but not limited to alleged harassment, sexism, wage discrepancies, and more. Employee walkouts, the departure of Blizzard president J. Allen Brack, and a class-action lawsuit have followed the initial lawsuit levied against the company.