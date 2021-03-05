Diablo 2: Resurrected Will Allow Save Transfers From the Original Game

✖

If you’re someone who has continued to play Diablo II on a regular basis since it first released over twenty years ago, Blizzard Entertainment has you in mind when it comes to the new remaster arriving later this year. Specifically, Blizzard has announced that a new feature will be present in Diablo II: Resurrected that longtime fans will surely appreciate.

In a statement given to IGN Middle East, Blizzard confirmed that save transfers between Diablo II and Diablo II: Resurrected will be able to work. So if you’re someone who has a save tucked away on the original game and you’d like to bring it over to the remaster, that’s something you’ll absolutely be able to do. “Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked!” explained Matthew Cederquist, who works as a producer on Diablo II: Resurrected. “So yes, your local single-player save files will carry over.”

While Cederquist didn't really say how the studio made this happen, it likely comes about thanks to Resurrected running on essentially the same code as the original Diablo II. This new iteration of the game even allows players to toggle on the original graphics if they so choose. Despite so many improvements being made here in Resurrected, Blizzard still wants to allow players to play Diablo II in its original format if they so choose as well.

Obviously, the only catch with this entire situation is that the save transfers can seemingly only transpire on the PC platform. This is solely because, well, the original Diablo II never ended up coming to consoles at any point. The arrival of Diablo II: Resurrected on consoles will mark the first time the game has ever released in this manner. Unless cross-saves between platforms are announced at a later date, don’t expect to be able to bring your 15 year old save over from PC to the Nintendo Switch just yet.

For now, we still don’t have a release date for Diablo II: Resurrected, but it’s slated to drop later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you excited to get your hands on Diablo II: Resurrected later in 2021? And how do you feel about this situation with save transfers? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.