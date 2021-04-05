Diablo 2: Resurrected Potentially Reveals Alpha Dates

✖

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the new remastered iteration of Diablo II, which is called Diablo II: Resurrected, a few weeks back at BlizzCon Online. The reveal came alongside the promise that Blizzard would be holding some alpha phases for the game prior to its launch later this fall. And while no such alpha or beta periods have been announced to take place just yet, it looks as though Blizzard could have news to share on this front as soon as this week.

Based on new information coming from Inven, Diablo II: Resurrected is actually slated to hold its first alpha at the end of this week. The alpha period is slated to kick off on April 9th and will wrap up next Tuesday on the 13th. However, this information has only been confirmed for the region of Korea at this point in time. Furthermore, only 20,000 players will be able to take part in this play test in the country.

What's uncertain about these new details comes with whether or not other regions around the globe will also be able to take part in the Diablo II: Resurrected alpha on these same dates. At the moment, Blizzard hasn't announced anything in an official capacity, meaning that it seems a bit unlikely. However, the company has been allowing sign-ups for this technical alpha on its official website since the remaster was first unveiled back in February. As such, even if they sprung the announcement of an alpha on fans in a quick manner, they would surely still get many players to take part in it this weekend.

Obviously, we'll end up knowing sooner rather than later whether or not the alpha is going to take part in regions other than Korea in the coming days. If Blizzard is going to offer this same experience in other territories, we'll likely hear something directly from the company within the next day or two. We'll keep you up to date if anything official does end up transpiring.

Until then, you can at the very least plan on getting your hands on the full release of Diablo II: Resurrected later this year when the game comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

