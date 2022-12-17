Incredibly Rare Diablo 3 Item Up for Grabs in Surprise Event

Diablo 3 players got quite the surprise this week with Blizzard announcing a holiday event in the game. While commonplace in other games, that's not really something that Diablo 3 is known for, so the fact that the game got a seasonal event outside of The Darkening of Tristram is a surprise by itself. Blizzard's sweetened the deal by making it so that this event gives players a chance at an incredibly rare item called the "Cosmic Wings," though not everybody is happy about this item being available through the event.

Teased towards the end of the recent Diablo 4 stream, the Diablo 3 event went live on Friday while offering players a chance at "festive loot." That loot can be a number of things based on what's inside the gift, but one of the possibilities is the coveted set of Cosmic Wings.

Cosmic Wings, for those who are unfamiliar with the cosmetic item, are a set of galaxy-themed butterfly wings used to adorn players' characters. They're obtainable as a drop from Princess Lilian, a mob with a 1% spawn rate in Whimsydale, a location which itself is quite rare to encounter. This all goes to say that Cosmic Wings are incredibly rare, but this event gives players a new way to get the wings.

"From December 16, 11:00 a.m.–February 5, 11:00 a.m. PST, you'll need to put the sword to Treasure Goblins and Greater Rift Guardians for a chance at recovering a Gift," Blizzard's overview of this event said. "Because of their hardiness, Greater Rift Guardians have an increased chance of dropping a Gift."

These gifts are guaranteed to contain a number of items, but they also have a chance at including rarer things like pets and these Cosmic Wings. While that's great for players who don't have them yet, the alternate way of getting them hasn't gone over as well with people who grinded for them. The game's been out for 10 years though, others said as a rebuttal, so why not give players a different chance to earn these items, especially if Diablo 4 is on the horizon?

Diablo 3's festive event is live now and will continue until February 5th.