More Diablo 4 Artwork Leaks Before BlizzCon

Yet another look at what’s said to be Diablo 4 has leaked ahead of BlizzCon 2019 to show what kind of direction the new game might take with its artwork. The leak consists of four different images showing several pages from what’s supposedly The Art of Diablo, an art book that’ll be accompanying the game after its seemingly inevitable announcement happens. This most recent reveal is the latest of many leaks that also lines up with some images which previously surfaced.

Our latest look at the supposed Diablo 4 comes from a Twitter user by the name of BlizzardMC_RU who owns a Blizzard-focused fan club. The user shared six different images in total to provide a look at several pages from what they say is The Art of Diablo.

You can find each of those images below which show off a much bleaker art style for the future of the Diablo series. Rituals, sacrifices, demons, and sadistic weapons fill the pages along with some images that might look familiar to Diablo fans.

Within one of the pages, we see a depiction of Lilith, a character who’s said to be returning once again in Diablo 4. The version of the character seen in this page lines up with a leak from weeks ago which was also supposedly pulled right from the game’s book of artwork. The “IV” can also be seen multiple times in the pages in line with how Blizzard stylizes its Diablo games.

With so many leaks now out there about Diablo 4, it seems inevitable that we’ll see the game announced during this week’s BlizzCon event. Leaks began weeks ago when rumors first surfaced of a Diablo 4 reveal and also a Diablo 2 Remastered announcement. An ad appeared to give away the game next by showing off this same book that all the leaks are supposedly coming from.

One of the best leaks yet came from a Reddit user who offered up some information on the game and what it would look like. They called it “dark, gritty and gross” and describes scenes or corpses and plagued cities. Some classes like the Mage, Barbarian, and Druid were also named. Industry insider Daniel Ahmad backed up these claims and said the details lined up with what they’d heard about Diablo 4.

Blizzard hasn’t officially announced Diablo 4 yet, but look for that to change once its BlizzCon event begins.